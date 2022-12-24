1
Menu
News

Not all who started the year are celebrating Christmas - Vim Lady preaches gratitude

Vim Lady Vlvl Radio presenter Afia Pokua

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Radio presenter Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as Vim Lady, has a message for Ghanaians who may resort to extreme ways to mark Christmas.

Taking to her Facebook page, she asked people to keep in mind that while many people started the year with them, not everyone was able to persevere and reach this far.

Vim Lady sought to encourage Ghanaians to be grateful to God for how far he has brought them and use the period to glorify His name.

She noted that even those that came far over the year, some are either being held in jail or are being admitted in hospitals and hooked up to oxygen.

Vim Lady, therefore, advised folks to let this sink into their minds as we enter into the holiday season.

"While you are chilling this holiday, remember MANY started with you but are NOT here today, others are hooked on oxygen in the hospital while some remain in prisons. LET THAT SINK IN," she wrote on Facebook.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo