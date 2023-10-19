Not every political office holder is a thief – Akufo-Addo calls for reorientation

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commented on corruption and the perception o captured institutions by ruling governments.

On corruption, Akufo-Addo posited that the widely held public notion that people enter politics to pillage the public purse was untrue and called for a reorientation.



“We ought to pray for the understanding in Ghana that not everybody who is elected in this office is a thief. It’s an assumption in our country that people who come to political offices enrich themselves," he said while meeting a Christian Council delegation at the Jubilee House.



"Some of us would have been better off in the private sector. It is an assumption that we ought to work hard and try and dispel,” he stressed.



He explained that strong and functional institutions are a key component to reorienting Ghanaians in that regard.



“And part of dispelling will be encouraging a belief in these institutions of our state. These institutions that have been set up whether it is the police, or anti-corruption agencies are working in the interest of Ghana and not of the government of the day.



“And we should all find a way of bolstering the confidence of the people in them…We have to pray that that becomes understood and that becomes a reality,” he stressed.

Akufo-Addo met with delegation led by new Chairman of the Christian Council, Rt. Rev. Dr. Hilliad Dogbe during which they had exchanges on a number of topical national issues.



SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



