Not everything I say is true – Kennedy Agyapong admits

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for the Assin Central has admitted that not all the allegations he usually makes can be trusted with utmost certainty.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, he has informants who regularly feed him with information on national issues.



Kennedy Agyapong on Net 2 TV lamented that the various security agencies always treat his disclosures with contempt.



“I have to come out and say this because it takes the security agencies so long to see some of these things. By the time they action, the crime would have happened already. I put it out there and you pick my information and work on them”.



“Not everything I say is true. But you’ll get about 60% truth in these. If you are able to take it seriously and stop this, you’ll save a lot of lives because they are planning evil”.



Kennedy Agyapong also swore with his life that the murdered Mfantseman MP were killed by assailants and not armed robbers.

He revealed it was a carefully executed plan by the NDC and there are further plans by the party to attack more persons and institutions.



“Investigations have begun into the case (murder of the MP) so I won’t say anything but I can keep my put my life on the line that it was not robbery. I can put my head on it. They calculated it very well and these things are going to go on,” he said. He also alleged without proof that the NDC has infiltrated President Akufo-Addo’s security detail with some of their members.



Kennedy Agyapong claimed on Net2 TV that the largest opposition party has planted some persons in the president’s security team who feed them with information on every activity by the president.



He said with the collusion of the compromised security personnel, the NDC is hatching an evil plot with the president at their target.