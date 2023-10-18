Not true! – Keta MP breaks down huge number of votes NPP accrued in Volta Region in successive years

Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, the Member of Parliament for Keta

Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, the Member of Parliament for Keta, has strongly refuted claims made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo suggesting that the people of the Volta Region do not vote for him.

In a recent interview with Ghanaweb, Mr. Gakpey categorically rejected the President's statement as "wicked, sad, and needless."



The President's assertion that the Volta Region doesn't vote for him was met with a resounding rebuttal from Mr. Gakpey, who provided a breakdown of the substantial number of votes the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has received in the region in successive elections.



Mr. Gakpey argued, "That's Akufo-Addo's feeling that people in the Volta Region do not vote for him, but that's not true. In 2016, they got 60,000 votes from the Volta Region when it was Volta and Oti. In 2020, when Volta and Oti had divided, he received about 200,000 votes from those regions. So, on what basis are you saying they didn't vote for you?"



The MP emphasized that democracy is a civic responsibility, and all regions, including the Volta Region, have actively participated in the electoral process.



He pointed out that citizens from the Volta Region, like all other Ghanaians, pay taxes, and the President must serve all citizens, regardless of their voting preferences.

Mr. Gakpey called upon the President to provide leadership and refrain from making statements that could be perceived as insulting to the people of the Volta Region.



He stressed, "The President has no excuse or option because he is the President of Ghana, and we are Ghanaians. Our tax money is what he is using, so he can't come and look at our faces and tell us that, because we don't vote for him, he wouldn't have come here."



Mr. Gakpey urged the President to "excuse himself and do the needful."



