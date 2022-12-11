Notable companies in Ghana that are not Ghanaian-owned

Some business that are not owned by Ghanaians

Ghana has been touted as a booming business and investment hub over the years.

The Chief Executive of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Yofi Grant never misses the opportunity both in Ghana and abroad to sell Ghana as the perfect destination for investment.



Despite the country’s heavy dependence on imports, many foreign and international investors have pitched camp in Ghana due to its peaceful business and political climate.



A lot of the successful and “big names” that are the everyday go-to shops and locations for Ghanaians are “sadly” not entirely or even partly owned by Ghanaians.



This article details these companies and their respective owners, founders, and managers.



Melcom



An Indian magnate Bhagwan Khubchandani started Melcom in 1989. Melcom Group of Companies is a family business with over 40 outlets and branches across Ghana. However, the Chairman of Melcom Group of Companies, Bhagwan Ramchand Khubchandani died at 84 on January 25, 2021.

China Mall



Just as the name, China mall is not owned by Ghanaians.



KFC Ghana



The fast-food business is owned by a 2nd generation family business group of Indian descent, the Mohinani Group, which holds the sole franchise rights for KFC brand of restaurants in Ghana. KFC currently has about 20 branches in Ghana.



Trassaco



Ernesto Taricone who was born in Italy around 1948, arrived in Ghana with his father and siblings in 1968. He heads the Trasacco -Group.

Marina Mall



Marina Mall belongs to the Marina Group (Burkina Faso).



Junction mall



This is owned by RMDWestPort (South Africa).



West hills



Even though the Social Security & National Investment Trust (SSNIT) has a 40% stake in the $93 million mall, Delico Property Developments, an investment company controlled by Atterbury Africa a 60% stake in the mall.

Kumasi City mall



Delico Property Development (Mauritius), Atterbury Africa Limited (South Africa), Hyprop Investment Limited (South Africa) own the Kumasi City Mall.



Palace



The mother company, Palace Group was founded by Abbas & Nidal Ezzeddine in 2005.



Electroland Ghana



Nour Seklaoui is the Managing Director of Electroland Ghana which deals with electrical and high-voltage. Electroland has become a household name in Ghana and a go-to place for Ghanaians in need of electrical gadgets.

Papaye



Papaye goes down in the memory of Ghanaians as one of the best fast-food joints the country has had. The owner is Samir Kalmoni.



Ashfoam and Duraplast



These are under the Hitti Group. Mireille Hitti is the Executive Director of Duraplast, Alwan Hitti serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ASHFOAM.



Meanwhile, as the country is currently going through economic hardships, Ghanaians have asked the government to ensure that foreign companies and businesses should be made to retain a specified percentage of their profit in Ghana. They believe that this will reduce the pressure on the Ghana cedi.