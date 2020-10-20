Notable quotes from PPP’s Dzogbenuku at 2nd IMANI presidential debate

Presidential candidate of the PPP, Bridgette Dzogbenuku

On Thursday, October 15, 2020, think tank, IMANI Centre for Policy and Education hosted Presidential Candidates of minority political parties in Ghana ahead of the elections on December 7.

Held in partnership with Multimedia Group, the second presidential debate featured questions on the vision of presidential aspirants, law and order, economy, corruption among others.



Below are selected notable quotes from the presidential candidate of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Bridgette Dzogbenuku, during her answers on the key issues facing the country.



Vision



“I am offering Ghanaians a new kind of leadership that gives good governance, human capital development, economic empowerment, food security, and infrastructural development.”



Law & Order



“Security Services must not have interference from political leadership and must be fully equipped to apprehend criminals and enforce the law.”

Economic Recovery



“We will construct inter-regional highways to open the country up for business, investments and industry because resources exist to which we must add value.”



Unemployment & Job Creation



“We will develop industries where the Youth can have sustainable jobs and work for long periods in order to earn sustained incomes.”



National Debt



“We will reduce debt progressively: However, we will borrow to some extent.”

Improving Business Climate & Ghana’s Performance on Ease of Doing Business Index



“A PPP Government will enforce and implement laws to the latter and provide loan schemes to allow recognisable groups access funds at low-interest rates to grow the economy.”



Corruption



“We will ensure that public officers declare their assets and separate the Attorney General from the Minister of Justice: We will also separate Parliament from the Executive so you do not have a situation where Parliamentarians are also Ministers, and thus, rubber-stamp deals that come before them: We will implement the RTI Act to ensure the public readily gains access to information.”



Financial Crimes/Delisting of Ghana



“Government will engage the European Union to ensure Ghana is not complicit in such matters, whilst speaking up publicly against these issues.”

Natural Resource Management/Mining Revenues/Agyapa



“We will look at in terms of investment and value addition: We believe gold resource in the Agyapa addition has been undervalued” – Brigitte Dzogbenuku



Energy



“We will work our way to reduce dependency on thermal energy and encourage renewable energy in the form of solar and wind: Companies who rely on the usage of solar energy will be given tax incentives: We will ensure that the sector is managed by technocrats and reduce political interference: Government must also pay its debt obligations to reduce the cost of electricity.”



Flooding/Poor Sanitation



“The State will re-plan Infrastructure: Housing in areas that are flood-prone will be re-planned: Flooding situation will be addressed in a humanitarian manner.”

Housing



“We will finish projects such as the Saglema Housing Project and ensure that low-cost houses are made available to low-cost persons who need it, thus, making the price less exorbitant: We will also ensure that a Scheme like Social Security provides people with Mortgages.”



Data Pricing Regime



“We will rapidly develop our digital economy by partnering with the telecoms industry to ensure we spread digital access by taking digital technology to all districts in Ghana which will help reduce the cost of data.”