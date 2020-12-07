Nothing can stop NDC’s victory – Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Director of Elections of the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has expressed confidence that his party will win the December 7 elections.

He said at a press conference in Accra on Sunday December 6 that nothing, including an alleged scheme by the governing party to rig the polls, will stop the main opposition party from winning.



“The will of the people of Ghana, the will of the NDC supporters is strong and we are very solid that we are cruising to victory and there is nothing that can stop the victor,” he said.



He further alleged that there are schemes to rig the elections in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“We have intelligence that they have done extra copies of the pink sheets.



“They intend to swap pink sheets and indeed they are collaborating with other parties so that at every polling station especially in their strong holds, when they have three or four parties that they have financed they will sign whatever it is that they choose to sign and then our agents will be in the minority and try to impose it on us,” he alleged.