Nothing can stop Wontumi from becoming NPP national chairman - Prophet

NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Antwi Boasiako 'Wontumi'

Prophet Kusi Appiah, the leader of Nyametease Ampa Prayer Ministry in Kumasi, has designated the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Wontumi, as the next national chairman of the ruling party.

In an interview on Kumasi-based Wontumi TV/Radio, the prophet lauded Wontumi’s unwavering support for the NPP presidential candidate, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, describing his dedication as a righteous cause meant to set the stage for his ascent to the national chairmanship of the NPP.



Prophet Kusi emphasized that Wontumi’s sacrifice in support of the vice president’s bid is in accordance with divine timing and that no amount of intimidation or lies can change his destined journey for the NPP’s national chairmanship.



"God’s time is the best, and this is the right time. No amount of intimidation, lies, propaganda, or evil schemes can thwart that. If God decrees it, who can oppose it?" Prophet Kusi asserted.



Further to his prophecy about the regional chairman, Prophet Kusi shared what he said is a divine revelation about the impending victory of Bawumia in the 2024 presidential polls.



According to him, Dr. Bawumia’s victory is divinely orchestrated to bring his unique ability to steer the nation towards prosperity to bear.

“God has told me that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will assume the seat of the presidency and nothing can change that. God is the one bringing him because he is the only person who can change the fortunes of the nation and no one else,” he stated.



GA/SARA



