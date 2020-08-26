Politics

'Nothing special about me', I'm still Nana Addo’s running mate by 'God's grace' – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has described his partnership with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the years as simply "an act of God’s will."

“I don’t see anything special about me. I only thank God for my position now. God is so wonderful. Most of the time we don’t know how he does things but that is how it has happened. I thank God for that. It’s by grace," he said in an exclusive interview with Peace FM’s flagship morning show "Kokrokoo".



According to him, "four times as running mate to Akufo-Addo is the doing of God and the consistency is as a result of the confidence in me by my boss President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. I wish to thank God and thank him for this honour."



Dr. Bawumia, for the fourth time will be partnering President Nana Addo on the ticket of the NPP in a presidential election.



He was first picked as running mate to then Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2008 elections but the duo won the 2016 election years after.

In June this year, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was acclaimed by the council on behalf of the party as its presidential candidate for the 2020 elections.



Nana Akufo-Addo was the sole aspirant who filed his nomination to contest in the 2020 presidential primaries of the party and he again named Dr. Bawumia to partner him as widely expected.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.