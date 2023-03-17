Nothing will stop us from fighting corruption – Anas reacts after losing defamation lawsuit

Renowned investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has posited that he remains unperturbed despite losing his defamation lawsuit against the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

In a video shared on social media, Anas said that his loss and the attacks on his team would not dent their effort in the fight against corruption in Ghana.



“My team and I remain unwavering despite the attacks on us. From the death of Ahmed to the constant threats to our lives. We remain guided by the principles of fairness, integrity and courage and we continue our investigation in the public interest.



“The fight continues till we can create a just society for ourselves and the next generation. We will continue to build for God and country. Nothing will stop us from fighting corruption for mother Ghana,” he said.



The Accra High Court dismissed the GHC25 million defamation suit against Ken Agyapong, a presidential hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, brought by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



According to 3news.com, the judge, Justice Eric Baah, was of the view that Anas did not prove Ken Agyapong defamed him by airing the documentary – “Who watches the watchman” – but rather, the documentary exposed shady deals that Anas and his associates were involved in.



The Assin Central MP has been facing a GHC25 million suit from Anas over some comments he (MP) had allegedly made against the investigative journalist in public after airing his investigative piece #Number 12, which exposed some rots in Ghana Football.

The judge even told Anas that what he practices is not investigative journalism, but “investigative terrorism’’.



Watch the video below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







IB/SEA