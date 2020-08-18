Politics

Nothing wrong with Akufo-Addo taking credit for greenhouse project – John Kumah

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP), John Kumah has responded to accusations that President Akufo-Addo stole the greenhouse project and named it after himself though former President John Dramani Mahama commenced the project.

Jumping to the defence of the President, John Kumah said there’s nothing wrong with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo taking credit for the newly commissioned greenhouses and entrepreneurship and innovation centre.



He added that any government that completes a project takes the glory because all projects are funded by government.



Mr Kumah while speaking on Citi TV’s ‘Point of View’ said “All the 75 greenhouse projects were started by President Akufo-Addo. The Former YES CEO left office in May [2017] and I took over so any work done between January and May [2017] was done under President Akufo-Addo. So whoever executes the projects takes the credit because government funds it anyway.”

“The project was funded by EXIM bank and it is government of Ghana money so it is nobody’s project. We are talking about the time of execution and it is happening under President Akufo-Addo,” he added.



On August 13, 2020, Pesident Akufo-Addo commissioned 75 greenhouses and an Entrepreneurship and Innovation Centre.



The projects were constructed by the Ministry of Business Development and the NEIP.

