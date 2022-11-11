Nothing wrong with monitoring social media handles of law students - Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen, NPP Deputy General Secretary

Legal practitioner Nana Obiri Boahene has defended the call on students of the Ghana School of Law to submit their social media handles to the school authority.

This was made known by the Director of the School, Yaw Oppong, during the swearing-in ceremony of the School of Law Students’ Representative Council (SRC) executives.



According to Yaw Oppong, the move will help many students willing to be called to the bar to maintain a good character.



“Everybody will have to provide their social media handles. We are going to look at it and you will be monitored in terms of conduct. We are required by law to make recommendations. We don’t want to stampede you.

“You are going to reapply beyond the pass and submit yourselves for all legitimate checks. Once we are doing our best to ensure that as many of you as possible who want to help yourselves go beyond the stage you are, and we are succeeding, it will not compromise your good character. It’s of no use if you are qualified to go to second year, and you are told that you cannot go because of bad character,” Yaw Oppong said.



Reacting to the issue on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with sit-in host Nana Fianko, Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahene said there is nothing wrong with the Ghana Law School monitoring the social media accounts of their students.



He said the move will ensure that students maintain a character befitting the legal profession.



“If the law school requests that their students provide their social media handles, what crime have they committed?” They have done nothing wrong. We are training lawyers, we are training people who will go and help promote justice in this system. “There is nothing wrong with the move,” Nana Obiri Boahene added.