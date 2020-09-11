Crime & Punishment

Notorious armed robbers invade shop; take shopkeeper hostage

Police exchanged gunshots with the robbers who managed to escape

Notorious armed robbers terrorising residents in communities around Begoro in the Fanteakwa North District of the Eastern Region on Thursday evening stormed Abuoso Community amidst firing of gunshots to rob the largest provision shop in the community.

The three masked robbery gang invaded “Abuoso Melcom” shop around 7:00 pm in Rambo style, took the shopkeeper hostage and robbed the shop of an unspecified amount.



Armed Police Personnel carrying out special security operations in the area for some months now upon receipt of information exchanged gunshots with the robbers but they managed to escape.



The sporadic gunshots in the community created fear among residents who rushed into their homes and locked themselves up.



“The robbery issue has resurfaced seriously in this area. Yesterday between the hours of 7:00 pm- 8:0pm. The armed robbery gang came to the town firing and attacked the only shop in this Community known as”Abuoso Melcom” they took the lady who owns the place hostage, stole everything from the lady. The whole village forced themselves to sleep. It was like a curfew. It wasn’t easy,” a resident told Starr News.



The notorious robbery gang in Fanteakwa North District has been operating in the area for over 6 years now. Residents have embarked on several demonstrations and petitioned the Ghana Police Service but the menace still exist.

The main target victims of the robbers are traders and mourners therefore strike on market days and Weekends.



The robbery gang mostly operate on Mpeamu to Dedeso, Abuoso , Ahomahomasu and Oboho roads by mounting blockage to rob passengers.



They shoot vehicles that fail to stop leading to many injuries and casualties over the years . They sexually molest women by searching suspected hidden items around their private parts.



In September 2019 for instance, the six-member robbery gang which many victims say they dress like Fulani herdsmen shot dead a driver who was attending a funeral with his family members in a private car.



Efforts to get the Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command Sargeant Francis Gomado on the latest incident was not successful.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.