Notorious criminal who stole 40 cars in a year steals another car after jumping bail

The suspect, Yaw Akoto Bediako

A notorious car thief who was arrested in November 2020 and subsequently jumped bail has surfaced in the news again as he has reportedly stolen another car.

The Ghana Police Service have it on record that Yaw Akoto Bediako is a notorious serial car thief who sells stolen cars to unsuspecting customers.



According to the Kwabenya Police in the Greater Accra Region, the suspect who is in his mid-30s, before his arrest in 2020 had succeeded in stealing over 40 vehicles in just one year.



“He was arrested and put before the Kwabenya circuit court and was granted bail but has jumped bail. He is suspected to be hiding around Adenta, East Legon, Westlands and Kumasi. He is also an addicted gambler,” the police revealed.



Yaw Akoto Bediako has been reported by a social media user to have swindled yet another victim and made away with his salon car.



According to a Twitter user, @Eddie_Law, Yaw Akoto Bediako using the modus operandi pretended to rent a car from someone, but made away with the car and has since not been found.

“Please help me spread the word. The guy in the picture pretended to rent my friend’s car and has made away with it,” he captioned images of a Chrysler saloon car with registration number GS-8966-20.



Also attached to the tweet were images of the suspect when he was pretending to rent the car from his victim.



@Eddie_Laaw later explained in a comment on his tweet that a tracker fixed in the stolen car was disabled after it was taken away by the suspect, a situation that prompted his friend to realise he had become a victim of theft.



