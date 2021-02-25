Notorious gangster in Ho jailed for 39 years

He has been sentenced to 39 years imprisonment

A notorious gangster, Prince Adu, who has been on the raider of the Ho police for almost two years now has been arrested.

He was arrested last week Thursday at his hideout in Ho; Ben Total and has been sentenced to a total of 39 years imprisonment for his involvement in two robbery cases, by the Ho Circuit Court after pleading guilty.



In October 2019, Adu and an accomplice, Courage Banitsi, who was armed with a machete and metal bars, held two students of a university in Ho hostage in their hostel rooms, robbed them of their cellular phones and other belongings, before raping them.



Chief Superintendent Akolgo Yakubu Ayamga, told the court, presided over by Mr Felix Datsomor that the gangsters then forced the students to disclose their mobile money transfer PIN codes to them.



They then proceeded to a mobile money merchant at 4 am to withdraw GHC80 from one of the phones and that led to the arrest of Banitsi. Adu then went into hiding.

While the case was before the court, Banitsi was granted bail, only for him to commit a similar act on July 11, 2020.



Banitsi was sentenced to a total of 33 years imprisonment with hard labour. Adu, according to the prosecution admitted the offences in his caution statement.



On another occasion, hours before his arrest, Adu robbed an officer of the Ghana Immigration Service who was travelling to Accra of more than GHC410 and his identity cards, mobile phone and his knapsack at gunpoint.