Notorious land guard arrested at Borteyman

Information reaching the media indicates that a notorious land guard who had, for a long period of time, been allegedly terrorizing residents of Borteyman in the Greater Accra region has been apprehended by officers of the Ghana Police Service.

The said land guard, popularly known as Captain Abu, who claims to be a National Security Operative, was arrested along with some other persons suspected to be land guards after they assaulted a worker on a designated security zone, which prompted swift action from the security agencies.



Several complaints had been made by residents on violent actions, including robberies, causing fear and panic, breaching the peace of residents, as well as land guard activities allegedly perpetrated by the arrested Captain Abu.

He is currently in the hands of the East Legon Police Division.