November 6 not a Public Holiday – Interior Ministry

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery

The Ministry of Interior in a statement says November 6, will not be a Public Holiday despite this year’s National Farmer’s Day Commemoration being moved from December 4 to the said date.

In the statement dated November 2, 2020, signed by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, the ministry said the “general public is hereby informed that Friday, November 6, 2020, is not a Public Holiday even though the National Farmers Day will be observed on that day.”



The Ministry, however, states that Friday, December 4, 2020, which is the original date for the 2020 Farmers Day would be observed as a public holiday throughout the country.



The first Friday of every December is marked with a public holiday to celebrate farmers in the country. With this year’s falling just three days apart from the 2020 general elections, activities marking the day has been moved from December to November whiles the holiday has been maintained.

Read below the statement by the Ministry of Interior:



