Nsawam Adoagyiri Murder: Kaneshie Court remands two persons

File photo

Source: GNA

The Kaneshie District Court has remanded two persons accused of causing the death of one Kwame Sarkodie at Nsawam Adoagyiri during a communal clash.

The Court presided over by Ama Adomako-Kwakye refused them bail following prosecution’s plea to keep them in custody to assist in further investigations.



The pleas of Daniel Osei Boateng, 55, furniture sprayer, and Thomas Kwame Anim, alias Kwame Anim, 57, mason, pleas were not taken, and they are to be brought back to the Court on October 9, 2023.



They have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit rioting with weapons, rioting with weapons, conspiracy to commit murder, murder and possession of firearms.



Police Chief Inspector Christopher Asante Ahorku giving the facts said Kwame Afrifa, the complainant was a trader whilst Boateng and Anim were a furniture sprayer and mason respectively.



He said the complainant and the accused persons were all neighbours and residents of Adoagyiri near Nsawam.

On July 15, 2023, at about 15 30 hours, the complainant sent one David Nyarko and Kwame Sarkodie, now deceased, to inform Mr Kwaku Oppong, a lotto operator, to relocate his kiosk in front of their Palace, to pave way for concrete work to be done on the ground.



The prosecution said Kwaku Oppong refused, David Nyarko and the deceased became offended and pushed the accused person’s kiosk into a gutter close to the road.



The prosecution said that resulted in a misunderstanding, which attracted family members of both sides, including the two accused persons to the scene.



It said the misunderstanding led to a communal clash between the factions amidst firing of gunshots and throwing of missiles.



In the process, the Court heard that Boateng shot the deceased with a pump action gun and bolted to Sefwi Akotombra.

The Court heard that the deceased was rushed to the Nsawam Government Hospital but was later referred to Koforidua Government Hospital for treatment but died whilst on admission.



The prosecution said intelligence led to the arrest of Boateng at Sefwi Akotombra in the Western North Region.



It said when cautioned, he admitted shooting the deceased and mentioned Anim as the person, who took the weapon from him.



The prosecution said Anim had failed to hand over the weapon to the Police, adding that investigation was still underway.