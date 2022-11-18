Nsawam-Adoagyiri NPP members root for Annoh-Dompreh to go unopposed in 2024

Frank Annoh-Dompreh

The Twenty-Nine Electoral Area Coordinators with over One Thousand plus delegates of the New Patriotic Party in the Nsawam/Adoagyiri Constituency of the Eastern Region have fully endorsed the Majority Chief Whip who is the Member of Parliament for the area, Frank Annoh-Dompreh to go for unopposed in the 2024 elections.

The endorsement was led by the Constituency Chairman, Frances Akwa Rockson, popularly known as as Stone.



This comes ahead of the party's official announcement of the opening of the nomination for the parliamentary primaries which is expected to take place around June next year.



Chairman Frances Akwa Rockson announced this over the weekend during a football league tournament organized by the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh for the electoral area coordinators and polling stations executives at Nsawam.



The Chairman stated that their MP has done a marvellous job in terms of roads, educational infrastructure, and health projects and has the lobbying skills which he is using to bring more projects in the constituency.



He explained further that, Frank Annoh-Dompreh's outfit has undertaken projects in all the electoral areas, which the members there have witnessed.



Mr. Annoh-Dompreh, the 3-times Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency, Frank Annoh-Dompreh over the weekend kickstarted a football league in the area that will run from now till February 2023.

This comes after Mr. Annoh-Dompreh's efforts fetched the Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency 4 astroturf under the Akufo-Addo-led government.



The league is to help unearth talents and to boost economic activities in the area.



"We have 4 Astro turfs and this is historic, we are to have fun and entertain ourselves and at the end, we want to unite ourselves as one people, I thank the Organizers for the great work done we have given every team little contribution but I am also giving extra contribution as I will give every team appearance fee of Ghc 1,000 on Monday," Annoh-Dompreh said at the kick-off ceremony.



He added, "We are trying to unearth talent and incidentally it coincides with the time we are going for the world cup. We hope that with time we will be able to unearth a lot of talents from Nsawam-Adoagyiri".



The Majority Chief Whip further expressed optimism about the NPP winning the 2024 general elections despite the current economic woes.