Nsawam Female Prisons receives mower, others

The Nsawam Female Prisons, at Nsawam in the Eastern Region, last weekend received a mower and other assorted items as a gift donation from the Influential Woman Foundation.

Presenting the items to the Nsawam Female Prisons, Deputy Director at the Influential Woman Foundation, Madam Yaa Boatemaa Agyekum, said: “These items from your fellow women to you [female inmates], we believe, would go a long way to alleviate your plight at the Prisons. The mower will take away the stress of manual weeding and the toiletries and the detergents among others will get you to stay safe from the pandemic.”



She assured the inmates (who could not take part in receiving the items due to the coronavirus pandemic) that her foundation would be their best friend in their stay at the facility.

Assistant Prisons officer-in-charge, Supt. of Prisons Helen Esi Gomado who received the items expressed the Prisons’ gratitude, saying “the mower has been one of our pressing needs and we cannot thank you enough.”



The Influential Woman Foundation is an all women-based group that grants support to women in need in society.

