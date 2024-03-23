Nsawam, Manya Krobo, other communities to benefit from 24 mechanized GIZ boreholes

GIZ Ghana and the German government have partnered with some private entities to embark on a course that provides potable drinking water to some communities in Ghana.

The water project which will see communities like Nsawam, Manya Krobo, Techiman, Tain, and Akuapem South benefit from 24 mechanized boreholes is aimed at helping in Ghana's development.



Speaking at the launch of the project, Dr. Holger Till, Team Lead for develoPPP Ghana, said "On behalf of the German government, we from the German development corporation, named the GIZ, we are very happy to partner with the private sector and today. The two companies which are Blue Skies and Kasapreko, which we have been working with, for a long time, to support Ghana in its development, and today, as we've all seen there was a launching of the water project to set up a well to ensure that the communities have access to clean and safe water."

He also called upon traditional leaders as well as political leaders to support the potable water project.



