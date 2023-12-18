Nsawam NPP -V 24 roots for Majority Chief Whip

V-24

Source: Dieu Media Ghana

V-24, a group recognized by the New Patriotic Party in the Nsawam/Adoagyiri Constituency of the Eastern Region appealing for a "No Contest" already being pursued by constituency executives, electoral area co-ordinators and polling station executives in the constituency in favor of our sitting Member of Parliament and Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh.

According to the group, the Member of Parliament has distinguished himself both in Parliament and the constituency.



In a statement signed by the group, they noted Frank Annoh-Dompreh has been able to unite and strengthen the base of the party and satisfactorily delivered almost 90% of his promises to the citizenry.



"He has been a great anchor in championing unprecedented development in the history of Nsawam Adoagyiri".



In the area of Education, the group noted that Frank Annoh-Dompreh has distributed literacy materials to all schools, both private and public including Senior High Schools in the constituency.

"He has built libraries, and ICT centres and equipped them. Beneficiary schools are SMARTS, Nana Osae Djan, Adoagyiri Presby, Nsawam Prisons, and Father Weiggers".



"For two consecutive years, he has rewarded excelling BECE candidates with brand new laptops, calculators, trunks and chop boxes, mattresses etc. As a result of this motivation, our constituency was first among the rankings in the Eastern Region last year".



"He has rewarded teachers also with brand new fridges, microwaves, cookers, and burners etc. all from his savings" the group noted.



Under Health and Sanitation, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has supplied beds, wheelchairs, and medical equipment across all CHPS compounds in the constituency.

"Under Frank Annoh-Dompreh's leadership, Nsawam Govt Hospital now has two incubators and is receiving a massive facelift by building a modern maternity facility for them. He has recently commissioned several newly built CHPS compounds across the constituency".



The statement continues that in the area of Sports and other related activities, for the first time in the history of our constituency, Annoh-Dompreh has lobbied and commissioned 4 huge astro turfs for the constituency one each at Adoagyiri cocoa park, Adoagyiri Zongo, Nsawam Methodist and Ahwerease Darman.



"He has erected and mounted street lights at almost every corner of our main streets and extended electricity to many areas in the constituency., Dobro, Amoakrom, Shallom, Kings Bar, Djankrom, Oparekrom, Kwesikrom, Oparekrom, Duayeden, Darman, Bank Road, Nsawam Central, Noka, Otopakrom, Kwakyekrom, Sakyikrom, Ahodjo etc" the statement added.



They said his outfit has helped for the construction of a rural Telephony in communities such as; Otukwadwo, bowkrom, asikabew, kwasikrom, and Kwakyekrom.

On employment, the group said, Annoh-Dompreh has managed to help with the recruitment of 350 Security personnel, 250 youth in afforestation, and 25 personnel in TVET services in areas such; as the Ghana Education service, local government, GRA, Free Zones, Ghana Gas, NIA, Ghana Health Service, Audit Service, Foreign and Local scholarships.



On roads, they noted he has been able to lobby for the construction of the Nawam Mortuary road, Dobro-Nsumia, Dobro-Gakope, Djankrom-Agbelengon, Ahwerease Darman, Nsawam A1 road, and Nsawam Market roads respectively.



"Annoh-Dompreh is already leading us on the path of progress, especially with his position in parliamentary leadership. We cannot afford to stall or go back as a constituency considering the quick pace at which we are moving".



"Apart from the numerous developmental projects our MP has undertaken, It is important to also note that the demography of the constituency favours our MP especially where he identifies so well with all minority groups and is fluent in some of their local dialects. These qualities make him highly attractive to the people".

They added that Annoh-Dompreh's experience as MP coupled with his leadership in Parliament over the years, and loyalty to the party has put him ahead and added to his sterling credentials as the best man to lead us into the next general election.



"In Per w we can confidently say that our MP's performance is above 80% and he is the man the NDC fears in our constituency".



"In fact, with an Annoh-Dompreh and Dr Bawumia pairing, we can confidently say that we are battle-ready for the 2024 election in our constituency and we anticipate securing a landslide victory with not less than 15,000 votes difference in both Presidential and Parliamentary polls" the group underscored.



"We admit that it doesn’t lie in our bosom to determine who goes uncontested or not. We are only appealing to the higher quarters based on feedback from our electorates and we hope and pray that our plea is considered and our wish granted. God bless the New Patriotic Party and God bless Ghana, Annoh-Dompreh, UNNOPPOSED" the statement added.