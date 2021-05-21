Nsia Asare rejects suggestions to gov’t to ban travellers from India

Dr Anthony Nsia Asare, Presidential Advisor on Health

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsia Asare, has said Ghana has put in place strict measures to limit the importation of the coronavirus into the country.

He said the testing done at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) is one of the prudent measures introduced by the government to control the importation of the virus.



Speaking in an interview with Dzifa Bampoh on the First Take programme on 3FM Thursday, May 20, he disregarded suggestions to the government to place restrictions on movements of persons from high-risk countries like India, to Ghana.



“Luckily for us Ghana, we have taken a lot of measures. The testing at the airport is one of the measures we have taken to make sure that we limit the importation into the country as much as possible.



“We have also sent out travel advisory through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to all the embassies and consular services that we have in the world. We also said if anybody who is coming from this country and for that matter any part of the world , if it is not so essential pleas don’t come.



“India also has put into some restrictions for their citizens from flying out of India. So these are all multiple things that come together to also make sure that nobody comes unnoticed.”

Touching the second vaccination exercise in Ghana which started Wednesday May 19, he said “So far so good. We have been hearing some few delays here and there, it is normal especially when people rushed for the first two days.



“I think because we are using the data system some people go there and their names are not on the list and they have to search for it. That is causing some few delays and problems but it is being sorted out and I believe today will be better than what happened yesterday.



“All what I will tell people is that anybody who was vaccinated between the 1st and the 9th or March will be included in this vaccination so people should not rush. The vaccination will be done every day of the week including Saturdays and Sundays. By Wednesday next week we will know the number of people who have been vaccinated.



“There is no need for everybody to go there the first day and the second day and rush and go an sit down for hours. If you go there and there are a lot of people there I will entreat you to go back and try the next day or a day after when the numbers have gone down.”