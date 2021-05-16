Nsutaman old students Association donates to school

Some old students donating a cheque to the school

Source: Ben Ofosu- Appiah, Contributor

The Old Students Association of the Nsutaman Catholic Senior High School in the Sekyere Central District of the Ashanti region, on Friday, May 14, 2021, presented a cheque of twenty thousand Ghana cedis (GH¢20,000) to the School to help support the students who lost their personal belongings in a recent fire outbreak at the Girls Dormitory of the School.

The presentation was made on behalf of the President of the Association Mr Ben Ofosu Appiah, the entire executive council and the Association by the Liaison Officer between the School and the Association, Mr Boama Boakye Yiadom and the National Organiser Mr Simon Boachie Mensah at the School’s premises.



Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Mr Boama Boakye Yiadom said the Old Students Association were saddened by the news of the fire disaster and the loss of properties that occurred and have come to commiserate with the school and sympathise with the affected students by offering support to the management and staff of the school and the students in particular.



Mr Simon Boachie Mensah advised the students to take their studies seriously and always make their books their best friends. He also assured them of the support of the old students association at all times.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the school, the headmistress Mrs Victoria Ussher thanked the Old Students Association for their kind gesture and assured them that the money will be used for the purpose intended.



She said the Nsutaman Old Students Association (NOSA) has demonstrated that they care about the School and the students, as their act of benevolence has lifted the spirits of the students and helped put back the smiles on the faces of those who lost their items to the fire.



The other members of the NOSA delegation to the School included Mr Samuel Osei, Secretary, Mr Owusu Achiaw, member, Madam Monica Danso, former PTA Chairperson of the School and member of NOSA Council of Elders, and Madam Agnes AgyenimBoateng, member of NOSA Council of Elders.