0
Ntim Fordjour donates GHC10,000.00 to his alma mater

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: Frank Owusu, contribution

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour returned to his alma mater, Assin Manso Senior High School and donates an amount of Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis, (GHS 10,000) in fulfilment of a pledge he made to the school authorities.

The Member of Parliament for Assin South who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Education, on Saturday, April 1 2023, visited Assin Manso Senior High School (AMASS) and donated the said amount towards the renovation of their administration block.

Addressing a gathering of students, Hon. Ntim Fordjour advised them to take advantage of the flagship free SHS Programme since education is the best way to secure a better future and also tasked them to utilize the facilities at their disposal and make the best out of their stay in school.

In furthering, he acknowledged the teaching staff for emitting their best of productivity in grooming the young ones to fit into the society.

He was accompanied by his District Cheif Executive, Hon.Felicia Amissah Ntrakwah, Mad. Gloria Owusu, Assin South Constituency women's Organizer as well as Youth Organizer Mr. Adams Tawiah.

The headmaster of the School Mr. Nyarko who received the donation expressed his gratitude to the MP for his kind gesture.

