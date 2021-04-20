Ntim did well as NPP National Vice Chair – Ama Busia

Former NPP National Vice-Chairman, Srephen Ntim

New Patriotic Party(NPP) stalwart and former Vice Chairperson, Madam Ama Bame Busia has extolled her successor Stephen Ayesu Ntim.

Speaking in an interview with Okyeman TV, the former Member of the Council of State eulogized Mr Ntim for doing so much for the elephant family during his tenure as a National Vice Chairman.



During Mr Ntim’s tenure of office as National 1st Vice Chairman of our party, he donated fourteen (14) vehicles to all the 10 (ten) regional party offices and 4 ‘other distressed’ constituencies.

He designed a building plan for constituency offices, which Bimbilla and Kodie used in building their party offices. Also, Mr Ntim adopted the Volta region and also gave the then executives seed money for the building of party offices, etc.



Mr Ntim who’s known to be a unifier and hardworking party man has over the years continued to support the NPP in diverse ways including the provision of logistics to Parliamentary Candidates and to the party at large free of charge.