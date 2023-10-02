Ntim mourns Theresa Kufuor

Mrs. Theresa Kufuor died on Sunday, October 1, 2023

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stephen Ntim has mourned the death of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor.

Mr Ntim in a terse statement said “On behalf of the NPP and myself, I convey our heartfelt condolences to former President J. A Kufuor on the passing of his spouse, Mrs. Theresa Kufuor. May the soul of the former First Lady rest in peace.”



Mrs. Theresa Kufuor died on Sunday, October 1, 2023, after not being well for some time, according to family sources.



The retired midwife was born on the 25 of October 1935.



Theresa Kufuor started her education at the Catholic Convent, OLA, at Keta in the Volta Region of Ghana. She later went to London, where she was educated as a Registered General Nurse, in the Southern Hospital Group of Nursing. Edinburgh, Scotland.

After further study at the Radcliffe Infirmary, Oxford, and Paddington General Hospital, London, she qualified as a State Certified Midwife with a Certificate in Premature Nursing.



Theresa married John Kufuor when he was at age 23 after they met at a Republic Day Anniversary Dance in London in 1961. They got married in 1962. She had five children with John Kufuor, former president of Ghana; J. Addo Kufuor, Nana Ama Gyamfi, Saah Kufuor, Agyekum Kufuor, and Owusu Afriyie Kufuor. She was a mother of five and a grandmother of eight. She was a devout Roman Catholic.



Despite being the first lady of Ghana for eight years between 2001 and 2009, she managed to maintain a low profile in the political arena. In 2007 she pushed for policy changes in the Government’s white paper on Educational Reforms towards the implementation of UNESCO’s Free compulsory universal basic education (FCUBE) program for kindergarten children.



She founded the Mother and Child Community Development Foundation (MCCDF), a non-governmental organisation operating in Ghana and Canada that supports work in prevention of mother-to-child transmission.