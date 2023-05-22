Ntim preaches unity at all levels of party

He was addressing a rally at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region on Sunday

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) has called for unity across all levels of the party, from the electoral area level to the national level.

Addressing a rally at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region on Sunday ahead of the by-election in the constituency, Chairman Ntim emphasized that unity is an essential ingredient for the success and development of every serious political party.



He added that any party that lacks unity will likely implode and its political fortunes affected.



“Unity is very important at all levels of the party, from electoral area to national level. If there’s no unity, there’ll certainly not be peace within the party and this will not allow leaders of the party to have the peace of mind to think about the decisions and programmes that will make the party develop. Unity is very important to me as National Chairman, so I never take it for granted. Please, if you’re not at peace with your fellow party member, please make peace with the person so we forge ahead as a united party,” Chairman Ntim advised the teeming crowd.

Touching on the by-election, Chairman Ntim called on the electorate to vote massively for the NPP candidate whom he described as smart, affable, and a unifier to represent them in Parliament.



He pledged that the party and government will support the candidate when he’s elected as the Member of Parliament to continue with the developmental projects in Kumawu.



The Kumawu by-election which is slated for Tuesday, May 23 following the death of the MP, Philip Basoah, promises to be keenly contested, however, the NPP is confident of retaining the seat.