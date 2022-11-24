0
Ntim storms Parliament as 2023 budget is presented

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) Stephen Ayesu Ntim was present in Parliament, Thursday, November 24, 2022, as the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofor-Atta presented the 2023 Budget.

The Chairman was in the House of Legislation together with the General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Kodua to lend their support to the government in this difficult time the country finds itself.

The leadership of the party had earlier reached a consensus with the party’s Members of Parliament to be present in the chamber for the presentation of the budget statement.

The National Executive of the NPP stepped in to prevent a possible boycott of the budget presentation by some 98 of its MPs.

The lawmakers had threatened not to attend to any business brought to the house by the Finance Minister including the presentation of the budget until the president heeds their call to sack him.

This led to the NPP national executives holding a meeting with the MPs to ensure they do not carry out their threat.

A statement jointly signed by the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh and the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Koduah as a resolution to the ongoing impasse, urged the majority members to put their demands on ice until negotiations for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bail-out are completed.

