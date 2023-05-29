Ntim thanks chiefs and people of Kumawu

Stephen Ayesu Ntim exchanging pleasantries with a chief

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stephen Ayesu Ntim has expressed heartfelt appreciation to the chiefs and people of Kumawu in the Ashanti Region for their massive support for the party during the recently held by-election.

The electorate in Kumawu on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 voted massively for the NPP Parliamentary candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim who garnered 15, 264 votes, as against his closest contender the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Akwasi Amankwah who had 3,723 votes.



He was elected as the new Member of Parliament for the area to replace the late MP, Philip Basoah who died in March 2023.



Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Kumawu, Barima Sarfo Tweneboah Kodua, Chairman Ntim assured the chief and people that the party will continue to bring the needed development to the area beyond the by-election.

He also used the opportunity to introduce the new MP elect of Kumawu to the gathering.



Present with him was the MP elect, Ernest Anim, the Kumawu Constituency Chairman, Nana Agyemang Prempeh, the executives and other national officers.



Chairman Ntim presented drinks and other items to the Chief and elders as show of appreciation for the gesture.