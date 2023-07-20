Nuanua residents chase MP after Gyaasehene died in a gory road accident

File photo

Correspondence from Central Region

Four communities in the Assin South Constituency in the Central Region have poured onto the street to protest against the deplorable road network that has led to the untimely death of Gyaasehene.



The residents which include Nuanua Agave, Nuanua Fante, Nnuanua Tutuda, and Nuanua Bunsu were clad in red, and black shirts and red-armed bands and chanting war songs with placards inscriptions, no road, no vote.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, the Chief of Nuanua Fante Christian Ametsitsre explained that his Gyaasehene was being transported to the hospital for treatment but the car they were traveling with was involved in an accident which resulted in his untimely death due to the poor state of the road hence protesting for the road to be fixed.

Meanwhile, the angry residents lamented while their foodstuff is rotten away in the bush, they are also experiencing miscarriages owned to bad roads hence calling on the MP Hon. Rev John Ntim Fordjour, and the DCE to hear their cry.



The Assembly Member of Assin Adiembra Electoral Area, George Oliver Gyimah when contacted explained that he has made several appeals to the Assin South District Assembly but proved no positive result.



He, therefore, appealed to institutions and NGOs to come to the aid of the people to ensure the roads are fixed for peace.