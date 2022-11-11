Nuclear Energy will be part of Ghana’s energy mix in the future – NAPO

Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh

Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has said that Ghana is looking at adding nuclear energy to its energy mix as it seeks to use clean energy and contributes to combating the adverse effects of climate change.

Speaking at the Atoms4Climate ceremony in Egypt as part of the Conference of Parties 27 (COP27), Dr. Opoku Prempeh Ghana noted that the country is committed to using nuclear energy for only peaceful, civilian purposes and the country seeks to reduce harmful emissions that contribute to climate change to zero.



“Since the establishment of the Ghana Atomic Energy Agency, we have used nuclear in furtherance of science and medicine and technology. We have also come to the realisation that as we seek to meet nationally determined contributions and as we seek a net zero future, nuclear energy should be part of our energy mix of energy solutions that we envisage to attain.

At its core, we have launched the National Energy Transition Framework, a document His Excellency the President of the country launched a couple of days back. And one of the main base note energy use we think in the future for Ghana will be nuclear. We seek to go on the process of a Peaceful civilian use of the technology available as of now,” he said.



The UN’s 27th annual Conference of the Parties (COP27) currently happening in Sharm El-Sheikh from 6-18 November seeks among others, to shift the focus from negotiations and planning to action. The summit is under the theme ‘Implementation’