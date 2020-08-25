Regional News

Nuertey Ayertey stocks Atua, Akuse hospitals with GH¢500k worth of medical equipment

A photograph of the donor and the beneficiaries

Deputy Eastern Regional Minister and NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Lower Manya Krobo, Samuel Nuertey Ayertey on Monday, August 24, 2020, donated medical equipment worth GH¢500,000 to the Atua and Akuse Government hospitals in the municipality.

The items procured from the Rebecca Foundation through the instrumentality of the deputy minister were presented to the two hospitals at a short ceremony at the Atua Government Hospital through the Municipal Health Director for the area, Mr. Bismark Sarkodie are expected to augment efforts by health personnel to save the lives of many people in the area.



The donations were made to augment the inadequate and obsolete medical equipment of the beneficiary health facilities.



The items including delivery beds, surgical equipment, glucometers, non-drug consumables, and various PPE are expected to complement health delivery in the two hospitals.



Making the donation, the Deputy Regional Minister said he was compelled to procure the items when the deficiency in some equipment at the two hospitals came to his attention.



Mr. Samuel Nuertey Ayertey expressed optimism that the equipment would help enhance quality health care delivery in the beneficiary institutions.



He regretted that construction works on the Atua government hospital road had stalled due to financial difficulties being faced by the contractor for the project but assured that the contractor was ready to resume works to ease the convenience of patrons on the road.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Lower Manya Krobo, Simon Kweku Tetteh who joined the deputy minister in presenting the items, commended him for the gesture and was convinced that the items would go a long way to augment the running of the facilities.



He called on all and sundry to support the deputy minister in the December parliamentary elections by voting for him to partner with President Akuffo Addo and him as MCE to enhance massive development in the municipal.



Municipal Health Director for Lower Manya Krobo, Mr. Bismarck Sarkodie who received the items on behalf of the two facilities expressed his profound appreciation to the Deputy Minister and NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the gesture and was emphatic that the items would boost health delivery in Lower Manya Krobo.



The health director who said the equipment would help in the delivery of clinical services appealed to other benevolent individuals and stakeholders to continue to support the various health facilities in the municipality.



On the coronavirus pandemic, though Mr. Sarkodie said there were currently just about two mild cases of COVID-19 at the Atua Hospital COVID-19 center, he nevertheless appealed for more PPE for the running of the center.



He commended the minister and the MCE for the area, Simon Kweku Tetteh for their relentless commitment to the COVID-19 pandemic and health delivery in the municipality.

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

