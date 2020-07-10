Politics

Nullify Dokua’s candidature – Akuapem North NPP executives pray court

Member of Parliament for Akuapem North Constituency, Ama Dokua Asiamah

Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) polling station executives in the Akuapem North Constituency are praying an Accra High Court for an order of injunction restraining the party from presenting the incumbent Member of Parliament, Ama Dokua Asiamah to the Electoral Commission (EC) as the party's candidate for the Akuapem North Constituency in the 2020 general elections without convening an extraordinary delegates conference.

The polling station executives are also asking for a declaration that, the NPP's nomination and approval of the incumbent MP as the party’s candidate in the upcoming general elections in December 2020 is blatant disregard of the NPP's constitution, illegal, null, void and of no effect.



The polling station executives avers that, unless the court intervenes, their constitutional rights as delegates of the NPP has been violated, is being violated and will be irretrievably violated by the NPP.



The polling station executives represented in court by Stephen Asare Darko and seven others argue that, the party's constitution requires an extraordinary delegates conference to select a parliamentary candidate for the constituency.



However, the party disregarded this constitutional provision and election regulations and surreptitiously called a meeting of carefully selected members of the constituency to a private residence where they purportedly nominated and declared Ama Dokua Asiamah as the NPP's parliamentary candidate for the December 2020 elections.





Speaking on behalf of the litigants, Mr Stephen Asare told Class News “we took this matter to court for redress by asking the court to nullify the acclamation and to compel the party to allow the electoral college to vote and decide on who is to lead the constituency and not by imposing somebody on us. Adwoa Safo and Ama Sey are all women in parliament, they also needed to be protected but nobody protected these people and allowed them to go into a contest. So why can’t we do same at Akropong constituency?"





