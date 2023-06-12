Nungua Barrier, other areas to experience blackouts from 8 am to 2 pm today

The ECG announced the blackouts will promote improved service delivery

Some suburbs in the Tema region of Accra will experience ‘dumsor’ from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm today, Monday, June 12, 2023, due to a maintenance exercise being carried out by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

This action, the ECG announced through a public notice will promote improved service delivery to the residents of the expected areas.



The areas to be affected include; Bused, GBC Training School, Kokobribri, Royal Ravico, Nungua Barrier, Alton Hotel, Regimanuel Estates, Queensland Int. School and its environs.”



The Electricity Company of Ghana also apologised to its customers for every inconvenience caused as power will be restored at 2 pm.



“ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise,” the company added.



The ECG frequently conducts this maintenance exercise to improve the quality of delivery of service to its large pool of customers.





