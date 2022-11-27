3
Nungua Traditional Council to launch stool lands secretariat

Nungua Chief Stool Launch Nungua Mantse King Odaifio Welentsi III

Sun, 27 Nov 2022 Source: Collins Owusu, Contributor

Under the auspices of Prestige Group of Companies, the Nungua Mantse King Odaifio Welentsi III together with the Chiefs and elders of Nungua Stool will tomorrow 29th November 2022 launch their new and first-ever stool secretariat for the administration of Nungua Stool Lands.

The secretariat which has been a longstanding dream of the Nungua Stool will mainly see to the proper documentation of all lands belonging to the Nungua Stool and also to ensure that the issues of forged documents, land guards, and imposters who do double sales on Nungua land properties are stopped.

The NUNGUA STOOL LAND SECRETARIAT would also undertake community education, sensitization and awareness creation on land issues.

The Secretariat will have laid down processes for effective dispute resolution and facilitate the settlement of land disputes through Alternative Dispute Resolution.

The areas that fall within the boundaries of the Nungua Stool Lands include; Oyibi through to Dodowa Road to Adenta, Santeo, Nmaidzor, Odibayen, Ogbodzo, Otinshie (Wodoku), Nungua New Town(East Legon), Adziringanno, Ota Ogbei Ano, Mimpehuasem, Trasacco Valley, Borteyman, Katamansu, entire Spintex Area, Baatsonaa (including Okpoi Gonno Koto Baabi etc), Klagon, Lashibi, Teshie/Nungua Estates, Sangonaa, East Legon Hills, Lakeside, Sakumono Estates, Sakumono Village, Sakumono Wildlife area (Gulf City) Accra Tema Motoway Light Industrial Area.

