Nungua youth bare teeth at Nungua Mantse

Nungua Mantse, King Odaifio Welentsi III

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Disgruntled youth of Nungua have asked their traditional leader, the Nungua Mantse, King Odaifio Welentsi III to as a matter of urgency render accounts for Lands released by the Government of Ghana to the Nungua Stool.

The youth who have grown tired of the Nungua Mantse's neglect sought to elicit answers from the King with regards to how some 956 acres of land which the government returned to the Nungua Stool on October 4, 2010 was dissipated.



The youth made their grievances known in a press conference on Friday 21st October 2022 at the GNAT Hall in Nungua.



It would be recalled that as part of the conditions for the release of the aforesaid parcel of land to the Nungua Stool, the Government of Ghana categorically specified that 300.010 of the aforesaid lands be managed by a Nungua Development Trust. The trust was then formed with the primary objective of taking control, holding, managing and dealing with the trust lands while ensuring massive improvement in health, education and general infrastructure for the Nungua people in return. The youth believes that the said Land has been sold without the consent of the trustees and without any accountability to the people of Nungua.



The board of trustees comprised of Prof. Joshua Alabi, Messrs Kwasi Anim, Eliezer Borketey-La, Rtd. Rev. Ebenezer Odai Tettey and Ernesto Taricone. It is to be noted that the 300.010 acres of land was duly registered and plotted at the Lands Commission.



According to the Concerned Youth of Nungua however, several acres of the reclaimed land has been sold without any development seen in return while a man of high repute in the person of Prof. Joshua Alabi, leading member of the National Democratic Congress and a key member of the Trust has been silent on the matter even though he tried to do something about it in the beginning. They stressed that his silence on the matter has been deafening.

The angry youth further pointed accusing fingers at the Nungua Mantse for being behind the community's woes while stating categorically that their being neglected could be recipe for chaos if the Nungua Mantse fails to render accounts for the acres of lands he has doled out, sold, leased and rented.



The visibly livid youth who have been wallowing in the quagmire of poverty alleged that the Nungua Mantse had sold off the Borteyman lands, used the dividends to live ostentatiously while his subjects could barely feed.



They are therefore demanding urgent answers from the Nungua Mantse with regards to how their lands have been used and on what the profit from sales have been utilised. The youth further asked the King Odaifio Welentsi III to immediately address their concerns before they resort to other lines of action which could turn catastrophic.



And responding to the allegations Nii Gbetse, protocol member at the Palace also alleged that the youth in Nungua have engaged in the 'irrational' sale of their lands yet they accuse leadership of being behind the sale their said property.