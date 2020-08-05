General News

Nunoo-Mensah speaks about Mills' resignation over Rawlings' Tamale ‘boom’

Former National Security Advisor of President Mills, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah

Former National Security Advisor to the late President Mills, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, is unable to deny or confirm if it is true that the then President wanted to resign from office as being claimed by Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi, a senior member of the National Democratic Congress.

“If there was such a meeting, I wasn’t there. Government is big and a lot happens at every time in point and I cannot confirm or deny the President wanted to resign or not,” Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo Mensa stated.



According to the late president’s right hand man, he had several private conversations with the then-President but issues of him [John Atta Mills] attempting to resign from office never come up for discussion as claimed by Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi



“I advised the President on many security issues and also had private conversations with him but he never told me anything that he is resigning. … and the fact is also that because I am also not aware, it doesn’t mean it is true or false,” Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Background



Professor Kwamena Ahwoi in his latest book ‘Working with Rawlings’ has given a chronology of events that also saw the late President of Ghana, John Evans Atta Mills resolve to resign as President.



According to him, the decision taken by the former President was as a result of some disparaging comments directed at him by the former President Jerry John Rawlings at an event in Tamale.

The former President according to Professor Kwamena Ahwoi, had made up his mind but was prevailed upon to rescind the decision which could have been the first in the history of the country Ghana.



A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Kwamena Ahwoi has given a chronology of events that also saw the late President of Ghana, John Evans Atta Mills has resolve to resign as President.



According to him, the decision taken by the former President was as a result of some disparaging comments directed at him by the former President Jerry John Rawlings at an event in Tamale.



The former president according to Professor Kwamena Ahwoi had made up his mind but was prevailed upon to rescind the decision which could have been the first in the history of the country Ghana.



“There was one particular incident which nearly caused President Mills nearly to resign. In fact, he resigned. The only thing that saved this country was that he called to tell me that he was resigning,” he said while speaking on Citi TV’s Footprints hosted by Samuel Atta Mensah.



“I was at an IEA conference in Aburi when he called to ask me; have you heard what Jerry has gone to say about me in Tamale? I said no I haven’t heard and he said to get the audio and listen to it because I have resigned and I don’t want anybody to try to stop me,” he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.