Nurein Migyimah pledges to prioritize job creation and infrastructure in Assin Central

Nurein Migyimah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Assin Central constituency, Nurein Migyimah, has pledged to serve the people of the constituency with all his heart and to respect their needs and aspirations.

Speaking in an interview on April 11, 2023 with thestatenewsghana, Nurein Migyimah stated that his passion for community service and advocacy had led him to run for office. He emphasized that he would work tirelessly to represent the people of Assin Central and to find solutions to the challenges facing the constituency.



Nurein Migyimah acknowledged the concerns of the youth of Assin Central regarding job opportunities and effective representation. He noted that unemployment was a major issue facing the constituency and that he was committed to working with the youth to create employment opportunities through entrepreneurship and skill development.



In addition, Nurein Migyimah stated that he would work to improve the infrastructure and social services in the constituency. He pledged to prioritize the needs of the people and to work collaboratively with local leaders and stakeholders to find sustainable solutions to the challenges facing the constituency.

Nurein Migyimah emphasized that he would be a representative of the people and that he would listen to their concerns and needs. He stated that he would always be accessible to the people of Assin Central and would make their voices heard in parliament.



In conclusion, Nurein Migyimah expressed his commitment to serving the people of Assin Central with all his heart and respecting their needs and aspirations. He stated that he was ready to work tirelessly to bring about positive change in the constituency and to make a meaningful impact on the lives of the people he seeks to represent.