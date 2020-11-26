3
Nurse crushed to death by tipper truck at Tamale

Suuk Mouricia, a 29-year-old nurse at Tamale in the Northern Region has been crushed to death by a tipper truck.

According to a reliable source, the heart-wrenching incident occurred on Tuesday when the beautiful nurse was riding her motorbike to work (night shift).

“She was hit and ran over by the tipper truck when she was going to work last Tuesday,” the source said.

“The incident happened at Gumani, near Agric in Tamale,” the source further revealed.

More soon...

