Nurse reportedly killed by fiancé over cheating claims

A nurse who works at Akyem Brenase Health Clinic has met her untimely death after her fiancé reportedly struck her with a club after accusing her of cheating on him.

The nurse, who has been identified as Alberta, dated the suspect for a while until her death.



Details emerging indicate that her boyfriend poisoned her last year, but doctors at Akyem Ayirebi saved her.



Information from her family revealed that Alberta was not feeling well, so her boyfriend agreed to take care of her.



The nurse then asked him to come over to her place so he could take care of her.



Unknown to her, the suspect had hatched a plot to harm her.

Reporting the story on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, Rev. Thomas Odame Bempong said the suspect, whose name is yet to be disclosed, hit her with a club.



Alberta reportedly died on the spot at Breman, a community in the Ofoase Ayirebi constituency.



He said the suspect reportedly sat by the body after his act for almost 24 hours.



The police are currently investigating the matter.



