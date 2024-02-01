Nurse stabbed 7 times by ex-boyfriend after refusing to let him stay overnight

The victim after she was discharged (R) and A scene of the incident

A 26-year-old female nurse, by name Comfort, has reportedly been stabbed seven times by her ex-boyfriend who came to visit her at her home.

According to a news report by JoyNews, the gory incident happened after the nurse denied her former boyfriend, his request to spend the night at her home, around Kumasi.



It indicated that Comfort and her ex-lover broke up about 5 months ago and have a one-and-a-half-year-old child together.



The report indicated that Comfort’s refusal to let her former boyfriend stay over led to an altercation which subsequently turned bloody, on January 27, 2024.



The ex-boyfriend, the report indicated, stabbed the nurse seven times on her thighs and belly; leaving her with multiple wounds.



She was rescued by her neighbours in a pool of blood who rushed her to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for medical treatment.



The report indicated that the victim was saved by the doctors at the hospital and has since been discharged.

The ex-boyfriend, who attempted to kill himself by slitting his belly, is currently receiving treatment at the emergency centre of the same hospital.



