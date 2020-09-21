Nurses, Midwives begin nationwide strike today

Nurses and Midwives begin their strike today

Nurses and midwives across the country are beginning a strike today Monday, September 21,2020 over their service conditions.

It comes after the failure of government to agree with the healthworkers on their demand for improved conditions of service.



A press release by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association noted “having reconvened in the meetings held on 15th and 16th September 2020 the posture of the Employer changed for the better but did not meet the expectation of the majority of Nurses, Midwives, Physician Assistants and Certified Registered Anaesthetists in Ghana.”



The statement, therefore, directed its members to stay away from work until the outstanding issues are addressed with their employer.

Meanwhile, an Accra High Court on Friday granted an interlocutory injunction application by the National Labour Commission against the strike.



The move by the court presided by Justice Frank Aboagye Rockson is to stop the health workers from their industrial action.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.