Nurses, Midwives to call off strike as NLC goes into compulsory arbitration

File photo: Nurses across the country have suspended their services leaving patients stranded

The National Labour Commission will this morning begin compulsory arbitration with the leadership of striking nurses and midwives in a bid to resolve their grievances for them to return to work.

The move comes after a substituted service granted by the High Court forcing the nurses and midwives to go to the negotiation table with their employers.



Many hospitals across the country have suspended services leaving many patients stranded.



The Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission, Ofosu Asamoah says he expects the striking health workers to return immediately.



The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association announced a total withdrawal of its services from Monday, September 21, 2020.

This was announced in a press release signed by the president of the Association Perpetual Ampofo, following government’s stance on the negotiation of the condition of service for nurses and Midwives.



The release said “a letter dated 9th, September. 2020 was also served on all stakeholders informing them about the status of the negotiation and the possible actions of the GRNMA and it’s Allied Associations (Ghana Physician Assistants Association and Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anesthetists).



But the National Association of Registered Midwives asked all practicing midwives to disregard the announcement made by the GRNMA and remain at post while leadership continue to engage government through dialogue.



“NARM Ghana reminds its cherished members of the pledge made in 2007 not to resort to strike action as a way of pressing home demands for improved conditions of service as the absence of midwives in health facilities endangers the lives of innocent pregnant women and their unborn babies,” the statement said.