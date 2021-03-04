Nurses Training Council summons Nalerigu Training College Principal over viral twerking video

Student Twerking as she participate in dance challenge

The principal for the Nalerigu Nurses Training College has been summoned by the Nurses Training Council after a video of students twerking at a dancing competition went viral.

This was disclosed by the Principal when he was invited by the Police to the dancing competition which was in violation of the measures put in place by the government to fight the deadly COVID-19.



“As I speak to you, my HR has called me. I have asked to present my investigation on Friday. So I will go to Accra on Friday. They asked me where was I and couldn’t stop the programme,” he told the Police.



Meanwhile, police on Tuesday afternoon granted bail to the entertainment prefect of the college who was arrested and kept behind bars for organizing the event.

He is, however, helping the Police with its investigation.



A video of female students of the Nalerigu Nurses Training College went viral on social media with the students assembled at an open space twerking in what they say is a dancing competition for first-year students who had clamoured for entertainment because they had paid for it.