Nurses advised to offer services with sense of patriotism

Volta Regional Director of the National Service Scheme, Ambrose Entsiwah Jr

Mr Ambrose Entsiwah Jr, Volta Regional Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), has advised nurses to offer their services with a high sense of patriotism, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Entsiwah, speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, said 487 eligible nurses were posted to the Volta Region and expected to carry out their mandated National Service for the 2021/2022 service year.



He said 80.90 percent of the nurses had resumed work at the various health facilities in the region.



The Regional Director expressed gratitude to the NSS nurses for accepting the postings to the various institutions without complaints.

He said the Scheme undertook due diligence, which ensured that the postings were accepted by the personnel.



The Regional Director urged all service personnel to learn and impact their experiences and skills to the society.