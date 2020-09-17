General News

Nurses declare strike over conditions of service

The association says government has failed to improve their conditions of service

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has directed its members to withdraw their services from Monday, September 21.

According to the Association, government has failed to improve their conditions of service for the over 82,000 members.



President of the Association Perpetual Ofori Ampofo on Thursday, September 17 told TV3‘s Daniel Opoku that negotiations with government over their work conditions did not yield any results.

She also raised issues with non-payment of the allowances for frontline health workers and insurance, which were promised as part of incentives in the fight against Covid-19.



The Association says it has petitioned the National Labour Commission (NLC) over its intended action.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.