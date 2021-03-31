Nursing & Midwifery Council apprehends three over fake certificates

The Council has since removed the names of the culprits from its register of trainees

The Nursing and Midwifery Council has withdrawn the licenses of three practitioners after it emerged that they used fake certificates to gain admissions to training institutions.

The Council has since removed the names of the culprits from its register of trainees.



The three are Abigail Bobin, a midwife, Esther Abuubey, a trainee midwife, and Stephany Arthur Baidoo, a nursing assistant.



“The fake ‘practitioners’ and ‘trainee’ were apprehended by officers from the Intelligence and Disciplinary Department of the Council over impersonation and forged documents to gain admission into Nursing and Midwifery Training Institutions,” the Council said in a statement issued on Tuesday, March 30.



According to Registrar Felix Nyante, Abigail Bobin and Esther Abuubey used certificates belonging to others to gain admission into the Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Kpembe in the Northern region.



However, through some intelligence gathered and with the assistance of the Principal of the Training College, the two were apprehended.

They were invited to the Council where they admitted in their written statements that they forged documents and used West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result slips belonging to some persons to gain admission.



In the case of Stephany Arthur Baidoo, she used someone’s WASSCE certificate and obtained a fake birth certificate to gain admission at the Nyaniba Health College.



She was, however, apprehended when she presented documents for change of name.



She admitted in her written statement when invited by the Registrar to the Council of forging documents to gain admission.



The Registrar has warned that the Council would not protect any student or practitioner with fake certificates.

He advised all prospective students to ensure that the results and documents they present for admission are genuine to avoid sanctions.



He appealed to Heads of Nursing & Midwifery Training Institutions and Health Facilities to assist the Council with information on suspected students and practitioners respectively to enable the Council to rid the system of quacks.



The Registrar has noted that several other suspected fake practitioners and students with issues of impersonation are currently being investigated and will make the outcome known to the general public when investigations are concluded.