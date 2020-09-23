Nursing mothers plead with government to call back striking nurses

Correspondence from Northern Region

Some nursing mothers at the Tamale Teaching Hospital(TTH) have called on government to ensure that the 'striking nurses' return to their posts.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, they identified that the absence of these nurses has brought the hospital to a standstill and leading to loss of lives in some cases.



“Their absence has affected us a lot, as you can see, there is no nurse here, even when there were going the things that they normally use in dressing our wounds, they packed everything away, so as we speak, it is the student nurses who come from time to time to attend to us." Madam Gifty, a nursing mother told GhanaWeb off camera.



“It has really affected me because I did a hernia repair during the delivery of my baby. Yesterday like this, I was here hoping that somebody will come and dress me, it was only in the evening that the student nurses came around," she added.

The maternity ward which is usually filled to capacity could currently boast of only five nursing mothers.



Meanwhile, The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has called off its strike action which started on Monday, September 2, 2020



