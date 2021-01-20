Nyaho Medical Centre makes key decisions following overflow of coronavirus patients

The Management of the Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra has made key strategic decisions following the overflow of COVID-19 patients.

A memo issued by the Medical Director dated 18th January 2020 stated that “All non-Covid patients will be referred to other hospitals starting today given that all other hospitals have the capacity for non-COVID patients.”



It added that “B-wing which was initially used for non-covid patients will be designated as a COVID ward to move patients from the overflow areas into designated beds.



“Consulting rooms will continue to be used as overflow rooms only when there are no Covid beds available.”

The management said these decisions come after the President highlighted the severity of the COVID-19 situation in the country during his update on Sunday.



